'No earrings, no tattoos, normal car' - Pep Guardiola hails 'incredible' Bernardo Silva after Man City enjoy derby win over United

WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardo Silva exhibited brilliant form throughout the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday and provided the assist for Erling Haaland and the club's second goal. After the match, City boss Pep Guardiola could not stop praising the Portuguese international as he spoke highly of the player's versatility and intelligence as well as his simple lifestyle off the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said, "He wears no earings or tattoos, a normal car… incredible player for us. Loves to play in Old Trafford, can’t remember a bad performance here from him. He can play as False 9, he’s so intelligent and everybody loves him. One of the best players I’ve seen in my life. He’s one of the best, for his intensity, clever and what a good guy he is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva's assist for the Norwegian goal machine in the second half was his fifth overall against United, the most by any player since 2017.

WHAT NEXT? The reigning Premier League champions will take on Bournemouth next on Saturday.