Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will look to move closer to the Women's Super League (WSL)'s top three when the two sides clash at Prenton Park on Sunday.
Both sides are coming into this game with 18 points each, as Liverpool faced a 2-0 loss to Arsenal while Spurs suffered a defeat of the same margin against Manchester City last time out.
Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|Prenton Park
The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.
It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game will not be televised, but fans will be able to follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Liverpool Women team news
The Reds boss Matt Beard will have to manage without Taylor Hinds and Leanne Kiernan through injuries, but Teagan Micah is likely to be available after missing the Arsenal loss.
The likes of Emma Koivisto, Marie Hobinger and Sophie Roman Haug can expect recalls in the XI for Spurs' visit.
Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Koivisto, Bonner, Fisk, Matthew; Holland, Nagano, Hobinger; Van de Sanden, Lawley, Haug.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Laws, Micah, Kirby
|Defenders:
|Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry
|Midfielders:
|Bo Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard, Holland
|Forwards:
|Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels
Tottenham Hotspur Ladies team news
Defender Ash Neville is ruled out for three to five weeks due to an ankle injury. Midfielder Drew Spence also continues to remain unavailable for selection.
Meanwhile, the Lilywhites manager Robert Vilahamn handed Wang Shaung her Spurs debut as a substitute last weekend, and the new signing can be expected to feature off the bench once again on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Votikova; Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Bizet, Ahtinen, Summanen, Clinton; England, Thomas.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Votikova, Spencer, Heeps
|Defenders:
|Zadorsky, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler
|Midfielders:
|Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang
|Forwards:
|Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 12, 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Liverpool
|Women's Super League
|March 12, 2023
|Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Women's Super League
|October 16, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool
|Women's Super League
|January 20, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool
|FA Women's League Cup
|September 15, 2019
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool
|Women's Super League