Liverpool vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA Europa League
Anfield
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2023-24
How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Toulouse, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be confident of getting their third win in a row in Group E of the Europa League when they host Toulouse at Anfield on Thursday.

Aside from their league defeat at the hands of Tottenham, Liverpool are unbeaten this season and everything points to a relatively comfortable win for the Reds.

Taking on a confident Liverpool team who just beat Everton in the Merseyside derby are Toulouse who have drawn their last two fixtures. The French team are second in the standings and will be hoping for a miracle in front of the Anfield crowd.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Toulouse kick-off time

Date:October 26, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm EDT
Venue:Anfield

The game between Liverpool and Toulouse will be played at Anfield on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Toulouse online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones is back for Liverpool as he is serving his three-game suspension in the domestic league.

Liverpool will miss Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and the young attacker Ben Doak due to injuries.

Cody Gakpo has recovered from his injury and could be available for selection.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alisson, Adrian
Defenders:Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Toulouse team news

Toulouse's Zakaria Aboukhlal and Oliver Zanden are still out due to ankle and hip injuries.

Summer signing Ibrahim Cissoko hasn't made his debut this season because of a foot problem. Stijn Spierings, who served a one-match suspension last weekend, is now available for selection.

Toulouse predicted XI: Restes; Keben, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Spierings, Sierro, Casseres Jr; Donnum, Dallinga, Gelabert

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Himeur, Domínguez, Restes
Defenders:Nicolaisen, Desler, Costa, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Suazo, Diarra, Keben
Midfielders:Spierings, Genreau, Sierro, Gelabert, Schmidt, Bangré, Skyttä, Cásseres Jr.
Forwards:Dallinga, Begraoui, Dønnum, Magri

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2007Liverpool 4-0 ToulouseChampions League
August 2007Toulouse 0-1 LiverpoolChampions League

