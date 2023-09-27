Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Wednesday.

After a draw against Chelsea in their season opener, Liverpool have put together a winning run of six games. Following a 3-1 win over West Ham in their most recent outing with goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, they will be confident of progressing to the fourth round in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Leicester's life in the Championship has kicked off well, with the team sitting atop the table with 21 points from eight matches. They have only lost one game so far and have won their last three matches. They will need to step up though, to take the Reds on at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EDT Venue: Anfield

The game between Liverpool and Leicester will be played at the Anfield on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 2.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training. The vice-captain had been sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained earlier in September, causing him to miss the last three matches. However, it remains uncertain if he will be available for the Leicester match.

Thiago Alcantara remains unavailable but is recovering well from his injury. Liverpool traditionally rotate their squad in the Carabao Cup, and it should be no different on Wednesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions, is set to start in goal.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Leicester team news

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has outlined his intentions to rotate his squad for their Carabao Cup third-round match against Liverpool.

Unfortunately for Leicester, they will be without Callum Doyle, who suffered an injury during their recent victory over Bristol City and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

Conor Coady, who has been recovering from a foot problem for eight or nine weeks, could make his comeback against Liverpool.

Leicester predicted XI: Stolarczyk; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Casadei, Ndidi, Winks; Akgun, Iheanacho, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Vestergaard, Pereira, Faes, Coady Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Casadei, Choudhury Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 Liverpool 4-0 Leicester City Friendly May 2023 Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool Premier League December 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Premier League February 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City Premier League December 2021 Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool Premier League

