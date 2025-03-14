How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United Women take on archrivals Liverpool Women in Friday's Women's Super League (WSL) contest at Anfield.
The Red Devils trail current leaders Chelsea by eight points, while Liverpool enter matchday 16 in sixth place and 15 points behind a Champions League spot.
How to watch Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester United Women will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.
Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time
The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester United Women will be played at Anfield, England.
It will kick off at 3:15 pm ET on Friday, March 14, in the US.
Team news & squads
Liverpool Women team news
Sofie Lundgaard, Hannah Silcock and Niamh Fahey are not available for selection, while Leanne Kiernan is a doubt for the tie.
Meanwhile, the Reds' interim coach, Amber Whitely, will be tempted to name a similar lineup from last weekend's Women's FA Cup win against Arsenal.
Manchester United Women team news
While Elisabeth Terland, Jayde Riviere and Simi Awujo are all doubtful, Dominique Janssen will be eyeing a recall to the XI after coming off the bench in the Sunderland win last Saturday.
Leah Galton should continue to support Melvine Malard in attack.