Liverpool vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City are set to clash at Anfield on Sunday.

After extending their winning run to four games in the league with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the Reds are just a point clear of Pep Guardiola's men - who clinched the Manchester derby with a 3-1 result against Manchester United in their previous league outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:45 am ET Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 10:45 am ET on Sunday, March 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Mohamed Salah was back in Liverpool's 5-1 beating of Sparta Prague on Thursday and should start against City.

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp will be without the injured lot of Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Jayden Danns and Diogo Jota.

Forced out in the second half of the mid-week game, Ibrahima Konate may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Manchester City team news

Matheus Nunes dislocated a finger in City's 3-1 victory against Copenhagen on Wednesday, leaving him among the doubtful starters along with Jeremy Doku for Sunday's game.

Julian Alvarez could benefit from Doku's possible absence, with the likes of Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake set to be recalled from the first whistle.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish is sure to miss out on account of a muscle injury.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2023 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Premier League April 1, 2023 Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool Premier League December 22, 2022 Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool Carabao Cup October 16, 2022 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Premier League July 30, 2022 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City Community Shield

Useful links