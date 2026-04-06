Liverpool fans are causing Alonso family trouble

Former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso found himself in an awkward family situation after being chased by Liverpool fans.

Xabi Alonso is set to take charge of Liverpool next season, following the team’s poor results under Dutch manager Arne Slot.

Alonso had been sought after by Liverpool before Slot’s arrival, but he preferred to stay for an extra season with Bayer Leverkusen before deciding to take on a brief spell with Real Madrid, which ended with his sacking.

Reports suggest there is a verbal agreement between Alonso and Liverpool’s management for him to take charge of the Reds from next summer, with the announcement to be made after the end of the current season.

Alonso’s wife, Nagura Aramburu, was forced to disable comments on her Instagram posts due to the sheer volume of requests she received from Liverpool fans urging Xabi to agree to manage the Reds next season.

It is worth noting that Liverpool have fallen out of contention for the Premier League title this season, having also been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, and are now looking to defend their chances of winning the Champions League.



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