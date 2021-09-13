Liverpool star Elliott vows to return 'fitter, faster & stronger' from horror ankle injury

The 18-year-old is facing a long road to recovery after being injured against Leeds, but he intends to be back "as soon as I can"

Harvey Elliott has vowed to return "fitter, faster and stronger" from the horror ankle injury that he suffered in Liverpool's win over Leeds.

A 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp's side at Elland Road, which saw Mohamed Salah reach 100 Premier League goals, was overshadowed by an unfortunate setback for the teenage star.

Elliott is facing a long road to recovery after enduring a severe dislocation at Elland Road, but he has the full support of the football community behind him and is already looking forward to getting back out onto the field.

What has been said?

Elliott posted on Instagram: "I’m of course absolutely devastated with what happened yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us. Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened.

"I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this.

"To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

"You’ll Never Walk Alone."

What happened to Elliott?

The England Under-17 international, in what was his fourth appearance of the season, tangled with Pascal Struijk midway through the second half of a top-flight fixture in West Yorkshire.

With both men going for the ball, their legs became tangled and Elliott was left writhing in agony.

Struijk was shown a straight red card, with the Liverpool bench angered and shocked by what they witnessed.

Elliott was stretchered from the field following lengthy treatment and taken straight to hospital.

He was released from medical care on Sunday evening, but is set to undergo surgery this week as a more definitive timescale is put on his rehabilitation.

