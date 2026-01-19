Where to watch The Bob Ross Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Bob Ross Channel?

Named after the legendary American painter and art instructor Robert Norman Ross, the Bob Ross Channel is a 24-hour FAST channel available for streaming on multiple platforms. Ross's paintings and styles, which influenced millions, are the subject matter for the channel.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the Bob Ross Channel for free with a free five-day trial of Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on Philo TV.

How much does it cost?

The Bob Ross Channel is available on all packages of Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Bob Ross content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

