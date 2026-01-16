Where to watch SportsGrid channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is SportsGrid channel?

SportsGrid is a streaming network dedicated to bringing you the latest sports betting by providing exclusive original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, experts, and guest contributors. From pre-game analysis to live games and expert commentary, the network has got you covered on everything betting-related.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the SportsGrid channel for free through a five-day trial with Fubo or DirecTV.

It's also available through Sling Freestream and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

SportsGrid Channel is available on Fubo and all DirecTV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming SportsGrid content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

