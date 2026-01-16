Where to watch PowerNation channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is PowerNation channel?

PowerNation is America's most-watched automotive how-to programming. It is also the most credible, highest-rated and longest-running tech content on television. Produced by RTM Studios in Franklin, TN, it rebranded to PowerNation in 2014 after being launched in 1999 as PowerBlock.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the PowerNation channel for free through trials on all Fubo and DirecTV plans.

How much does it cost?

The PowerNation channel is available on Fubo and DirecTV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming PowerNation content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

