Founded in 2014 through a merger between AEP Paphos and AE Paphos, Pafos FC is one of the fastest rising clubs in Cypriot and European soccer.

Based in the coastal city of Paphos, the club have earned an early reputation for smart investment and ambition, having quickly transformed themselves into a genuine Cypriot First Division force.

They are young, but their story is only just beginning. To follow them on their journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Pafos TV schedule

Where to watch Pafos FC for free

CBS's official streaming platform Paramount+ is the USA's home of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

New customers can take advantage of a free seven day Paramount+ trial before deciding on whether you want to subscribe.

Where to watch the Cypriot First Division in the USA

Fans of the Cypriot First Division may need to rely on international streaming services that accept US account.

Where to watch Pafos FC worldwide

If you live outside of the USA, here is where you will generally find the next Pafos FC soccer game live where you are.

For a specific upcoming game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Cyprus Cablenet Sports Greece Cosmote Sport

You can bypass geo-restricted content when you are travelling outside of the country by using a Virtual Private Network.

If you are georestricted from watching a Finland soccer match, you can connect to a premium VPN service and enjoy the game.

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports