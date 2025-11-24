Where to watch MTV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the MTV channel?

MTV, short for Music Television, is a cable television channel. It is the flagship property of the MTV Entertainment Group, owned by Paramount Skydance. MTV airs music videos and related music entertainment programming guided by video jockeys. MTV gained a cult following in the US and overseas thanks to its extensive rights to blockbuster albums.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access MTV through a five-day free trial with Fubo and DirecTV.

You can also watch it on paid-for plans from Philo, YouTube TV and via Sling TV as an additional add-on.

How much does it cost?

MTV is available on all Fubo and DirecTV plans. It can be purchased as an add-on to Sling TV too.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming MTV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

