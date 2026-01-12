Where to watch MLB Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is MLB Network Channel?

MLB Network is a television sports channel dedicated to Baseball. Launched in 2009, it is co-owned by Major League Baseball, TNT Sports, NBC Sports, Charter Communications and Cox Communications. It airs several games of the regular season and select playoff games. There is also round-the-clock coverage with analysis shows, interviews and documentaries.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the MLB Network Channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

It's also available on Sling TV.

How much does it cost?

MLB Network is available on select packages on premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming MLB Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).