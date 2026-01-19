What is the LiveNOW from Fox channel?

LiveNow from Fox is a streaming video television network operated by Fox Television Stations, owned by Fox Corporation. Launched in 2011, the channel carries live coverage of breaking news events throughout the day on several streaming platforms.

Originally launched as Fox 10 News Now, the network rebranded to CoronavirusNow during the pandemic before shifting to its current form.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the LiveNOW from Fox channel for free with a five-day trial from Fubo.

It's also available on Sling Freestream and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

The LiveNOW from Fox channel is available on all Fubo plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming LiveNOW from Fox content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports