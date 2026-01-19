Where to watch Hallmark Mystery channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Hallmark Mystery channel?

Hallmark Mystery is a digital cable and satellite television channel owned by Hallmark Media. Launched as Hallmark Movie Channel in 2004, it is a sister network of Hallmark Channel. It airs family-oriented feature and television films along with a number of murder and mystery-themed television series.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Hallmark Mystery channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

It's also available on Sling TV and Philo TV.

How much does it cost?

The Hallmark Mystery channel is available on various plans from Fubo, Philo and other leading streaming providers.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Hallmark Mystery content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

