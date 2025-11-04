Where to watch Freeform channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Freeform channel?
Previously known as ABC Family, the Freeform channel is a place that airs shows such as The Bold Type and grown-ish, rebranding to Freeform in 2016. It moved away from family entertainment and instead focused on the 14-34 age bracket.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can watch the Freeform channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV as they both have a free trial for new customers.
It's available on Sling TV's Orange as well as its Orange & Blue plan.
How much does it cost?
You can see all the packages that offer Freeform below.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Fubo Pro
|$54.99
|$84.99
|Fubo Elite with Sports Plus
|$74.99
|$104.99
|Fubo Deluxe
|$84.99
|$114.99
|DirecTV Entertainment
|$49.99
|$89.99
|DirecTV Choice
|$59.99
|$94.99
|DirecTV Ultimate
|$84.99
|$124.99
|DirecTV Premier
|$124.99
|$169.99
|Sling Orange
|n/a
|$45.99
|Sling Orange & Blue
|n/a
|$60.99
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Freeform content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
