Mike Williams

Where to watch Freeform channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Freeform channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is the Freeform channel?

Previously known as ABC Family, the Freeform channel is a place that airs shows such as The Bold Type and grown-ish, rebranding to Freeform in 2016. It moved away from family entertainment and instead focused on the 14-34 age bracket. 

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the Freeform channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV as they both have a free trial for new customers. 

It's available on Sling TV's Orange as well as its Orange & Blue plan.

Find the best deals

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer Freeform below.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports Plus$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99
Sling Orangen/a$45.99
Sling Orange & Bluen/a$60.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Freeform content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

