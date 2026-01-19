Where to watch FOX Soul channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Fox Soul channel?

Fox Soul is a digital television network and live streaming service operated by Fox Corporation. Launched in 2020, it is named after soul music.

The network focuses on Africa and the American experience, and Christian media.

It features original and syndicated programs, including programs about the achievements of past and present African Americans.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Fox Soul channel for free with five-day trials on all Fubo and DirecTV plans.

It's also available on YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

The Fox Soul channel is available on all plans for Fubo and DirecTV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Fox Soul content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

