What is coming up on Euronews in March 2026?

In March 2026, Euronews is set to provide wall-to-wall coverage of a pivotal month for European politics and diplomacy. The network's flagship program, Europe Today, will center on the March EU Summit, where leaders are expected to debate the controversial "One Europe, One Market" action plan aimed at prioritizing European-made technology. On the ground, Euronews correspondents will provide live updates for the Denmark General Election on March 24, as well as Ursula von der Leyen’s high-profile visit to Greenland and the Arctic region. Diplomacy also takes center stage early in the month with special reports from Geneva on the trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. For lifestyle and tech enthusiasts, Euronews Next and Euronews Green will feature dedicated segments on the decommissioning of the Tour Montparnasse and the launch of new European renewable energy initiatives.

What is Euronews?

Euronews is a pan-European television news network viewed in Europe, North Africa and North America. Owned by Alpac Capital, the network began broadcasting on New Year's Day in 1993. It covers world news from a European perspective. Through a series of subsidiary channels in Europe, it gained immense popularity.

