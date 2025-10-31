Where to watch the ESPNEWS channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ESPNEWS channel?

ESPNEWS is a dedicated 24/7 news station that offers up topical, current and breaking news regarding all things sports-related. It has comprehensive news on a variety of sports, as well as press conferences and in-studio analysis and punditry.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the ESPNEWS channel for free through most of Fubo's or DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the ESPNEWS channel below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPNEWS channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

