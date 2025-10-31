Where to watch the ESPN3 channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ESPN3 channel?

ESPN3 is dedicated digital sports channel that offers a huge amount of live and on-demand sporting events, with exclusive college sports, soccer, tennis and golf. While the channel isn't advertised on many streaming provider channel lists, you'll need to log in to access the channel and its content digitally, providing you are subscribed to the ESPN channel within your TV plan.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the ESPN3 channel for free through all of Fubo's or DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers. All you need to do is make sure your existing plan includes the ESPN channel, then log in to the ESPN app or related TV app with, for example, your Fubo details to gain access.

It's also available on Sling TV Orange or Orange & Blue plans, accessing the channel digitally the same way as above.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the ESPN3 channel below, essentially it's the ones that have the ESPN channel included.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPN3 channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

