Where to watch Disney Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Disney Channel?

Disney Channel is a pay television channel that serves as the flagship property of Disney Branded Television. Owned by Disney Entertainment, a segment of the Walt Disney Company, the channel has been entertaining American audiences since 1983.

Disney Channel catered to families first but gradually shifted focus to target children and adolescents aged 6-14. It's first run original children's television series, original television films and select third-party programming made childhood memorable for millions.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Disney Channel through five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available through Sling TV's Orange and Orange & Blue plans, as well as YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

Disney Channel is available on all packages of all the leading streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Disney Channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

