Where to watch Crunchyroll channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Crunchyroll channel?

The Crunchyroll Channel is a 24/7 free ad-supported streaming channel in the United States. The channel is dedicated to streaming anime, including original shows and reruns of acquired shows. It can either be streamed through its own app or as an add-on channel on other streaming services.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Crunchyroll channel through the free trial for Fubo.

It's also available on Sling FreeStream.

How much does it cost?

The Crunchyroll Channel is available on all Fubo plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Crunchyroll content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

