Where to watch Court TV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Court TV channel?

Court TV is a digital broadcast network. Launched in 1991 with a focus on crime-themed programs, it pivoted to bringing courtroom coverage of the most compelling and high-profile cases across the country. It provided gavel-to-gavel coverage with in-depth investigative reporting and expert legal analysis.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can stream Court TV for with a five-day free trial on all Fubo and DirecTV plans.

It's also available on YouTube TV's Base Plan.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

Court TV is available on all the packages of Fubo and DirecTV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Court TV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports