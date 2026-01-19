Where to watch Bravo Vault channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Bravo Vault channel?

The Bravo Vault channel is a collection of older and fan-favorite Bravo shows.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Bravo Vault channel for free with MyFree DirecTV and Sling Freestream. It's also available on Pluto TV and Xumo Play.

Removed from Fubo

Fubo did provide this channel but since their renewal deal didn't happen at the end of 2025, it has been removed.

How much does it cost?

Bravo Vault channel is available on the following.

Provider First month Monthly cost MyFree DirecTV n/a Free Sling Freestream n/a Free Pluto TV n/a Free Xumo Play n/a Free

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Bravo Vault content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

