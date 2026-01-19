This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Where to watch Bravo Vault channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Bravo Vault channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is the Bravo Vault channel?

The Bravo Vault channel is a collection of older and fan-favorite Bravo shows.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Bravo Vault channel for free with MyFree DirecTV and Sling Freestream. It's also available on Pluto TV and Xumo Play.

Removed from Fubo

Fubo did provide this channel but since their renewal deal didn't happen at the end of 2025, it has been removed.

How much does it cost?

Bravo Vault channel is available on the following.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
MyFree DirecTVn/aFree
Sling Freestreamn/aFree
Pluto TVn/aFree
Xumo Playn/aFree

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Bravo Vault content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Yes, currently there is a five-day free trial period for new customers to test out what any of the available plans are like.

Yes, due to current market trends, technological advances, and shifts in consumer patterns, customers prefer to stream their TV flexibly rather than be constrained by traditional Cable TV. Dubbed the 'cord-cutting' trend, people are leaving behind traditional means and opting for better, more accessible streaming plans. 

No, DirecTV doesn't offer AARP discount for seniors, however there are promotional codes available to reduce your subscription costs.

DirecTV is either available in its streaming form as DirecTV Stream, where all you need is an internet connection to live stream any included channels, or simply as DirecTV which, in its traditional form, requires satellite and receiver equipment to be installed and available.

Yes, DirecTV does carry NBC and its associated channels. Fubo used to carry it but at the end of 2025 lost the broadcast rights deal. In 2026, alongside Sling TV and YouTube TV, DirecTV is the most comprehensive TV streaming service to carry it.

