Championship
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoBlackburn
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Wrexham vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Wrexham and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will host Blackburn Rovers at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday in the Championship match. 

Wrexham sits 10th in the table, while Blackburn Rovers are 18th, making this a key fixture for both sides amid contrasting form in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Blackburn kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Blackburn lineups

WrexhamHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestBLB
1
A. Okonkwo
5
D. Hyam
24
D. Scarr
4
M. Cleworth
47
R. Longman
37
M. James
18
B. Sheaf
7
J. McClean
27
L. O'Brien
33
N. Broadhead
19
K. Moore
1
A. Pears
15
S. McLoughlin
12
L. Miller
43
G. Pratt
19
R. Hedges
28
A. Forshaw
25
R. Morishita
2
R. Alebiosu
5
T. Gardner-Hickman
11
A. Gudjohnsen
23
Y. Ohashi

3-4-1-2

BLBAway team crest

WRE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Parkinson

BLB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Ismael

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Danny Ward, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez can't feature before January after being omitted from Wrexham’s 25-man squad.

The hosts are also likely to be without Lewis Brunt, Issa Kabore, Elliot Lee and Ollie Rathbone, while Liberato Cacace faces a race against time to shake off a calf issue ahead of the weekend.

Blackburn team news

The visitors travel without several players of their own, as Balazs Toth, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Sondre Tronstad and Augustus Kargbo are all unavailable.

Form

WRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WRE

Last 2 matches

BLB

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

2

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

