How to watch today's Wrexham vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will host Blackburn Rovers at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday in the Championship match.

Wrexham sits 10th in the table, while Blackburn Rovers are 18th, making this a key fixture for both sides amid contrasting form in the league.

How to watch Wrexham vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Danny Ward, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez can't feature before January after being omitted from Wrexham’s 25-man squad.

The hosts are also likely to be without Lewis Brunt, Issa Kabore, Elliot Lee and Ollie Rathbone, while Liberato Cacace faces a race against time to shake off a calf issue ahead of the weekend.

Blackburn team news

The visitors travel without several players of their own, as Balazs Toth, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Sondre Tronstad and Augustus Kargbo are all unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches BLB 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Blackburn 4 - 1 Wrexham

Wrexham 1 - 1 Blackburn 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

