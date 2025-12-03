+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoNottingham Forest
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League match.

Wolves are battling from the bottom of the table, while Forest aims to maintain mid-table security in this West Midlands derby with a history of tight encounters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Molineux Stadium

The match will be played on Wednesday at Molineux Stadium, with kick-off at 2.30pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

Wolverhampton WanderersHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
31
S. Johnstone
24
T. Gomes
15
Y. Mosquera
12
E. Agbadou
8
J. Gomes
6
D. Wolfe
27
J. Bellegarde
38
J. Tchatchoua
7
Andre
14
T. Arokodare
9
J. Larsen
26
M. Sels
3
N. Williams
31
N. Milenkovic
37
N. Savona
4
Morato
8
E. Anderson
10
M. Gibbs-White
22
R. Yates
21
O. Hutchinson
7
C. Hudson-Odoi
19
I. Jesus

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Edwards

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves will again be without Daniel Bentley, who is currently sidelined with an ankle problem.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes also remain in the treatment room and are unlikely to take part on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest’s injury situation has carried over into Dyche’s tenure.

Chris Wood and Oleksandr Zinchenko are still unavailable, while their attacking options are further reduced by Taiwo Awoniyi’s ongoing recovery from a muscle issue, though he is expected to return soon.

Form

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOL

Last 5 matches

NFO

0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

