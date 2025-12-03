How to watch today's Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League match.

Wolves are battling from the bottom of the table, while Forest aims to maintain mid-table security in this West Midlands derby with a history of tight encounters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The match will be played on Wednesday at Molineux Stadium, with kick-off at 2.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves will again be without Daniel Bentley, who is currently sidelined with an ankle problem.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes also remain in the treatment room and are unlikely to take part on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest’s injury situation has carried over into Dyche’s tenure.

Chris Wood and Oleksandr Zinchenko are still unavailable, while their attacking options are further reduced by Taiwo Awoniyi’s ongoing recovery from a muscle issue, though he is expected to return soon.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links