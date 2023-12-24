Wolves vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a mid-table clash in the Premier League, a resurrected Chelsea side travel to the Molineux to face Wolves.

Wolves were thumped 3-0 in their previous match against West Ham United and the fixture against Chelsea could be another challenging task for them. With 19 points from 17 games, the home side have struggled this season but a win here could see them go level on points with their opposition.

The Blues earned a spot in the EFL Cup semi-finals and Pochettino's men have looked to have finally found the groove. Chelsea are at the equator in the Premier League and a win against Wolves would give them massive confidence ahead in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: December 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves will welcome Chelsea to the illustrious Molineux Stadium with kick-off at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves will be bolstered by the return of Pedro Neto with the Portuguese star recovering from his thigh injury. Neto's counterpart Jose Sa is also touted to return between the sticks for Wolves alongside another Portuguese international Nelson Semedo who has recovered from his illness.

Joe Hodge and Jonny are the two names missing from the matchday squad with the duo tipped to return after the turn of the year.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Chelsea team news

The Blues remain without Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Robert Sanchez (knee) and Ben Chilwell (thigh).

Reece James is nursing a hamstring injury and has undergone a surgery as the English defender will need a few months to get back to action. The trio of Romeo Lavia (ankle), Lesley Ugochkwu (unspecified) and Noni Madueke (fitness) have returned to training with the Blues and could make the squad if they are match fit.

Enzo Fernandez and Lewi Colwill were the two casualties from midweek for Pochettino with the Argentine midfielder suffering from hernia and the latter undergoing fatigue meaning he would be back in the squad against Wolves.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington, Nkunku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Apr 2023 Wolves 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 8 Oct 2022 Chelsea 3-0 Wolves Premier League 7 May 2022 Chelsea 2-2 Wolves Premier League 19 Dec 2021 Wolves 0-0 Chelsea Premier League 27 Jan 2021 Chelsea 0-0 Wolves Premier League

