How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves and Burnley square off at the Molineux in the Premier League with the former looking to revive from a loss at the Emirates and the latter vying to get off the foot of the table.

Wolves have managed just four points from their previous five games as Gary O'Neil's men registered two successive defeats against Fulham and Arsenal. Mattheus Cunha's late strike wasn't enough for Wolves who registered their seventh defeat of the 2023/24 PL campaign but they could revive their campaign with a win against a struggling Burnley side.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley achieved promotion from the EFL Championship and the English side were touted to surprise many with their performances. But their campaign thus far has been nothing short of upsetting as the Clarets are second-last in the table with just two wins. Their second win came against bottom-placed Sheffield United and the 5-0 thrashing will give the side major confidence before the intriguing clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves will host Burnley at the iconic Molineux Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Wolves vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, and USA in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Portuguese shot-stopper Jose Sa was withdrawn from the contest in the first half against Arsenal owing to an injury concern but the bankable custodian is touted to return to the lineup once again.

The English side will be without Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge with the duo nursing lower-body injuries while Rayan Ait-Nouri's fitness is a touch-and-go.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, H. Bueno; Cunha, Hwang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Burnley team news

Lyle Foster took an indefinite leave from Vincent Kompany's squad after struggling with mental issues while Arijanet Muric and Jack Cork are sidelined because of illness and an undisclosed injury, respectively.

Jordan Beyer picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and the defender will miss the clash against Wolves owing to his suspension.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Ekdal, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Churlinov, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Koleosho, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Jul 2022 Wolves 3-0 Burnley Club Friendlies 24 Apr 2022 Burnley 1-0 Wolves Premier League 2 Dec 2021 Wolves 0-0 Burnley Premier League 25 Apr 2021 Wolves 0-4 Burnley Premier League 21 Dec 2020 Burnley 2-1 Wolves Premier League

Useful links