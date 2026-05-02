Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream details for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sunderland are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Peacock in the United States. Watch live by signing up through the link provided.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may find that your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in your home country and access your regular broadcaster as normal, wherever you are in the world.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Sunderland at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Wolves are already relegated, while Sunderland arrive with European ambitions still alive.

Wolves' season ended in confirmation of the drop, and their final home games are little more than a farewell lap for a squad that could not arrest a damaging run of results. Their most recent outing brought a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, a fifth loss from their last five matches.

Sunderland's return to the top flight has been one of the stories of the season. The Black Cats pushed hard for a top-six finish and, despite a wobble in form that saw them lose 5-0 at Nottingham Forest last time out, they remain in contention for a place in European competition.

Regis Le Bris's side have shown the quality to beat the best on their day, with wins at Tottenham and Newcastle United among their Premier League scalps this term. A 4-3 defeat at Aston Villa last week showed their attacking intent, even if the defensive numbers have been inconsistent.

For Wolves, this is a chance to finish the campaign with some pride at Molineux, a ground they have called home since 1889. Their supporters deserve a performance, even if the table tells the full story of a difficult year.

Sunderland will want to bounce back quickly after the Forest result and keep pressure on the sides above them. Three points on the road would go a long way toward securing their top-half ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Wolves will be without Enrique Gonzalez, Ladislav Krejci, and Sam Johnstone through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: J. Sa; S. Bueno, T. Gomes, M. Doherty; Andre, Pedro Lima, H. Bueno, J. Gomes; M. Mane, R. Gomes, A. Armstrong.

Sunderland travel to Molineux without Bertrand Traore, Nilson Angulo, Jocelin Bi, and Romaine Mundle, all of whom are sidelined through injury. No suspensions are in place for the away side. Their projected XI reads: R. Roefs; O. Alderete, D. Ballard, T. Hume; N. Mukiele, G. Xhaka, H. Diarra, N. Sadiki; C. Rigg; B. Brobbey, E. Le Fee. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Wolves have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home loss to Tottenham on April 25. That defeat followed a 3-0 reverse at Leeds and a 4-0 loss at West Ham, with Wolves conceding 11 goals across those three fixtures alone. Their sole point in the run came from a 2-2 draw with Brentford in March. Across the five games, Wolves scored four goals and conceded 11.

Sunderland have taken two wins from their last five Premier League outings, against Tottenham and Newcastle United. Their most recent match ended in a heavy 5-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on April 24. They also lost 4-3 at Aston Villa the week before. Sunderland scored five goals and conceded 11 across the five fixtures, with their wins both coming away from home by a single goal.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on October 18, 2025, when Sunderland beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Stadium of Light. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Sunderland have won three and Wolves one, with one draw. Sunderland have not lost any of the last four meetings between the sides.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 20th, while Sunderland are in 12th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: