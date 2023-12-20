Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich look to bridge the gap at the pinnacle of the Bundesliga table to just one point as they face Wolfsburg in a fiesty clash in Germany's top division.
Wolfsburg's streak of three consecutive defeats in all competitions ended as they won against Darmstadt last week. Lovro Majer scored the solitary goal for the Wolves as they finally got their win to come back into the top half of the Bundesliga table.
Bayern Munich followed up their shambolic defeat against Frankfurt with a 3-0 rattling of Stuttgart. Harry Kane was once again on the scoresheet as he bagged himself a brace and took his Bayern Munich goals tally to 24 goals in just 21 matches this season.
Wolfsburg vs Bayern München kick-off time
|Date:
|December 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|VOLKSWAGEN ARENA
Wolfsburg will host Bayern Munich at the VOLKSWAGEN ARENA with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern München online - TV channels & live streams
The Bundesliga clash will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Wolfsburg team news
The duo of Patrick Wimmer and Lukas Nmecha continue their stint on the sidelines because of an ankle and knee injury, respectively while defender Rogerio is healing from a calf problem.
Mattias Svanberg is recovering from a minor problem and Max Arnold, who returns from his suspension, will displace him in the squad while defender Maxence Lacroix is ruled out after being handed the marching orders last time out.
Wolfsburg predicted XI: Casteels; Bornauw, Jenz, Zesiger; Baku, Gerhardt, Arnold, Vranckx, Maehle; Majer; Wind
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Casteels, Pervan, Schulze, Klinger
|Defenders:
|Zesiger, Jenz, Lange, Bornauw, Cozza, Maehle, Baku, Fischer
|Midfielders:
|Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Gerhardt, Vranckx, Paredes
|Forwards:
|Kaminski, Wind, Cerny, Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic, Llanez
Bayern München team news
The reigning Bundesliga champions will be bolstered by the returns of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in their engine room with the German pair recovering from illness.
Harry Kane's purple patch in front of goal continued as he thundered his 20th goal of the campaign in just 14 games but the Bavarians will miss French winger Kingsley Coman and German star Serge Gnabry because of lower-body injuries.
Noussair Mazraoui (calf) and Bouna Sarr (knee) are the other absentees for Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Muisala
|Forwards:
|Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5 Feb 2023
|Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|14 Aug 2022
|Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|14 May 2022
|Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|18 Dec 2021
|Bayern Munich 4-0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|17 Apr 2021
|Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga