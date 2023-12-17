This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Ham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Premier League
team-logo
London Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON PEACOCK
Jarrod Bowen West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton WanderersWest Ham UnitedWolverhampton WanderersPremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United look to shake off their shambolic defeat in the Premier League when they host a mid-table Wolves side.

West Ham United were thrashed by Fulham in their previous matches as the latter thumped five goals past them. The Hammers were on a run of three wins and a draw before their shambolic defeat as David Moyes' men look to bounce back from their dismantling.

Wolves, on the other hand, recovered from back-to-back defeats with a win against Burnley and a stalemate against Nottingham Forest. Matheus Cunha cancelled out Harry Toffolo's opener in the first half as the visitors would be looking to hand the home side another defeat after their opposition come on the back of coneding five goals without reply.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Wolves kick-off time

Date:December 17, 2023
Kick-off time:9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT
Venue:London Stadium

West Ham United will welcome Wolves to the London Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the USA.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The scintillating fixture will be available to stream on Peacock in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

The Hammers will be without Michael Antonio with the striker yet to recover from his knee issue while French shot-stopper Alphonse Areola has a wrist problem with Lukasz Fabianski touted to start in between the sticks.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Palmieri; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Position

Players
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Wolves team news

Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are both on the sidelines owing to lower-body injuries while Jose Sa has shaken off his previous injury concerns to start for the visitors.

Rayan Ait-Nouri remains out of contention due to his injury while Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha will be vying to add to their tally with the latter scoring the equaliser last week.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, H. Bueno; Cunha, Hwang

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, King
Defenders:Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
Midfielders:Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao
Forwards:Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14 Jan 2023Wolves 1-0 West HamPremier League
1 Oct 2022West Ham 2-0 WolvesPremier League
27 Feb 2022West Ham 2-0 WolvesPremier League
20 Nov 2021Wolves 1-0 West HamPremier League
6 Apr 2021Wolves 2-3 West HamPremier League

Useful links