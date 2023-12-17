West Ham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United look to shake off their shambolic defeat in the Premier League when they host a mid-table Wolves side.

West Ham United were thrashed by Fulham in their previous matches as the latter thumped five goals past them. The Hammers were on a run of three wins and a draw before their shambolic defeat as David Moyes' men look to bounce back from their dismantling.

Wolves, on the other hand, recovered from back-to-back defeats with a win against Burnley and a stalemate against Nottingham Forest. Matheus Cunha cancelled out Harry Toffolo's opener in the first half as the visitors would be looking to hand the home side another defeat after their opposition come on the back of coneding five goals without reply.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United will welcome Wolves to the London Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the USA.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The scintillating fixture will be available to stream on Peacock in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

The Hammers will be without Michael Antonio with the striker yet to recover from his knee issue while French shot-stopper Alphonse Areola has a wrist problem with Lukasz Fabianski touted to start in between the sticks.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Palmieri; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Wolves team news

Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are both on the sidelines owing to lower-body injuries while Jose Sa has shaken off his previous injury concerns to start for the visitors.

Rayan Ait-Nouri remains out of contention due to his injury while Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha will be vying to add to their tally with the latter scoring the equaliser last week.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, H. Bueno; Cunha, Hwang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14 Jan 2023 Wolves 1-0 West Ham Premier League 1 Oct 2022 West Ham 2-0 Wolves Premier League 27 Feb 2022 West Ham 2-0 Wolves Premier League 20 Nov 2021 Wolves 1-0 West Ham Premier League 6 Apr 2021 Wolves 2-3 West Ham Premier League

