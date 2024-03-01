West Brom vs Coventry City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Bromwich Albion will look to recover from their stalemate against Hull City in the EFL Championship as they host Coventry City who are high on confidence after a magical FA Cup victory.

The Baggies could only earn a point from their clash against Hull City as the side are with 56 points from 34 games in the Championship.

Coventry City produced a magnificent showing against Maidstone United in their FA Cup clash against Maidstone United as they smashed five goals without reply. The Sky Blues are ninth in the table as they would want to bounce back from their defeat against Preston in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City kick-off time

Date: March 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion will host Coventry City at The Hawthorns on March 1, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live Updates

The encounter between West Brom and Coventry City will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion team news

In attack West Bromwich Albion are short of options as American striker Daryl Dike and former Bordeaux forward Josh Maja are confined to the treatment room because of an ACL injury and ankle injury respectively.

English forward Brandon Thomas-Asante and Scottish international Matthew Phillips were the latest injury additions to the Baggies' treatment room as the duo is suffering from a hamstring injury.

With the batch of forwards out of contention, manager Carlos Corberan could be forced to persist with Jed Wallace in attack.

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Coventry City team news

Ellis Simms will once again spearhead the attack for Coventry having thundered a scintillating hattrick in their FA Cup clash against Maidstone United while Fabio Tavares will be shouldering the goal-scoring responsibility having scored a brace in the above tie.

On the injury front, the Sky Blues remain without the trio of Jamie Allen (broken cheekbone), Ben Sheaf (hamstring), and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (back).

Coventry City predicted XI: Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Torp, Kelly; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Thomas, Kitching Midfielders: Sakamoto, O'Hare, Sheaf, Torp, Mason-Clarke, Dasilva, Eccles, Bidwell, Allen, Kelly, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Palmer, Godden, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31 Oct 2023 Coventry City 0-2 West Brom Championship 4 Feb 2023 West Brom 1-0 Coventry City Championship 22 Dec 2022 Coventry City 1-0 West Brom Championship 23 Apr 2022 West Brom 0-0 Coventry City Championship 4 Dec 2021 Coventry City 1-2 West Brom Championship

