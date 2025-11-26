How to watch today's West Brom vs Birmingham City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

West Bromwich Albion will host Birmingham City in a Championship derby at The Hawthorns on Wednesday.

West Brom are 17th in the table, while Birmingham sit 10th, so both sides badly need points for their respective targets of pulling clear of the bottom half and pushing toward the playoffs. Interestingly, only three points separate these two teams.

How to watch West Brom vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Hawthorns

The match will be played at The Hawthorns on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

Jayson Molumby will sit out Wednesday’s match after receiving his second booking of the game at Coventry.

In his absence, Alex Mowatt is expected to line up alongside Ousmane Diakite at the heart of the Baggies’ midfield.

Birmingham team news

Birmingham were able to take off several important players late in their win over Norwich.

However, the fitness of academy product Gray remains uncertain after he headed down the tunnel with the medical staff soon after being withdrawn at the weekend.

