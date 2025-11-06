+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoViktoria Plzen
Doosan Arena Plzen
team-logoFenerbahce
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Viktoria Plzen and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's UEFA Europa League soccer game between Viktoria Plzen and Fenerbahce will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

Viktoria Plzen have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far. They have seven points from their opening three games and picked up a fantastic away from home against Roma on Matchday 3. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have recovered from their opening day defeat with back-to-back wins over Nice and Stuttgart.

crest
Europa League - Europa League
Doosan Arena Plzen

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Viktoria Plzen, Fenerbahce or other UEFA Europa League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

UEFA Europa League Standings

Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce Recent Form

VPL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce H2H

VPL

Last 2 matches

FB

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce Team News

Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce lineups

Viktoria PlzenHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFB
23
M. Jedlicka
22
J. Paluska
40
S. Dweh
21
V. Jemelka
6
L. Cerv
18
T. Ladra
99
A. Memic
19
C. Souare
32
M. Valenta
17
R. Durosinmi
80
P. Adu
31
Ederson
27
N. Semedo
3
A. Brown
37
M. Skriniar
24
J. Oosterwolde
70
O. Aydin
53
S. Szymanski
5
I. Yuksek
94
Anderson Talisca
11
E. Alvarez
19
Y. En-Nesyri

4-2-3-1

FBAway team crest

VPL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Hysky

FB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Tedesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links

