How to watch today's Venezia vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezia will take on Napoli in the Serie A at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday.

Napoli are chasing the league leaders, Inter, and are currently in second place. They are only a point behind Inter but have registered three draws in their last five outings across all competitions.

Venezia have only won three games this season so far and are 19th in the standings. They are desperate for points but unlikely to get them from this fixture, barring a miracle.

Venezia vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The match will be played at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

Venezia will be without John Yeboah, who is serving a suspension.

Injury concerns persist for the Arancioneroverdi, with goalkeeper Filip Stankovic, Richie Sagrado, Marin Sverko, and long-term absentee Michael Svoboda all sidelined

SSC Napoli team news

Antonio Conte may welcome back David Neres and Frank Anguissa this weekend, as both have resumed partial training.

Wing-back Pasquale Mazzocchi is fully fit and available for selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

