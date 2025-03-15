How to watch today's Venezia vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Venezia will take on Napoli in the Serie A at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday.
Napoli are chasing the league leaders, Inter, and are currently in second place. They are only a point behind Inter but have registered three draws in their last five outings across all competitions.
Venezia have only won three games this season so far and are 19th in the standings. They are desperate for points but unlikely to get them from this fixture, barring a miracle.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Venezia vs SSC Napoli kick-off time
The match will be played at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.30 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Venezia team news
Venezia will be without John Yeboah, who is serving a suspension.
Injury concerns persist for the Arancioneroverdi, with goalkeeper Filip Stankovic, Richie Sagrado, Marin Sverko, and long-term absentee Michael Svoboda all sidelined
SSC Napoli team news
Antonio Conte may welcome back David Neres and Frank Anguissa this weekend, as both have resumed partial training.
Wing-back Pasquale Mazzocchi is fully fit and available for selection.