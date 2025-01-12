How to watch today's Venezia vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezia will take on Inter in the Serie A at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday.

Inter lost to AC Milan in their last outing and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. They will be aiming to climb up the standings from their third place.

Venezia are 19th in the standings and will find Inter's challenge difficult to deal with, despite playing in front of the home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezia vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Venezia vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The match will be played at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

For Venezia, former Inter primavera player Gaetano Oristanio faces a fitness test but is likely to miss out. He joins a growing list of absentees, including Michael Svoboda, Alfred Duncan, Issa Doumbia, and Domen Črnigoj.

Inter team news

Inter's defensive concerns have deepened after German center-back Yann Bisseck sustained a thigh strain in the Supercoppa final, joining Francesco Acerbi on the injury list.

In attack, Joaquin Correa remains unavailable, while midfield anchor Hakan Çalhanoğlu is doubtful due to fitness concerns.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links