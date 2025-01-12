+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
team-logo
watch on paramount
GOAL

How to watch today's Venezia vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AInterVenezia vs InterVenezia

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezia will take on Inter in the Serie A at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday.

Inter lost to AC Milan in their last outing and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. They will be aiming to climb up the standings from their third place.

Venezia are 19th in the standings and will find Inter's challenge difficult to deal with, despite playing in front of the home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezia vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Venezia vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The match will be played at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia vs Inter Probable lineups

VeneziaHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
35
F. Stankovic
79
F. Carboni
4
J. Idzes
7
F. Zampano
33
M. Sverko
15
G. Altare
6
G. Busio
14
H. Nicolussi Caviglia
77
M. Ellertsson
20
J. Pohjanpalo
11
G. Oristanio
1
Y. Sommer
6
S. de Vrij
36
M. Darmian
95
A. Bastoni
21
K. Asllani
32
F. Dimarco
7
P. Zielinski
23
N. Barella
2
D. Dumfries
9
M. Thuram
10
L. Martinez

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eusebio Di Francesco

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Simone Inzaghi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Venezia team news

For Venezia, former Inter primavera player Gaetano Oristanio faces a fitness test but is likely to miss out. He joins a growing list of absentees, including Michael Svoboda, Alfred Duncan, Issa Doumbia, and Domen Črnigoj.

Inter team news

Inter's defensive concerns have deepened after German center-back Yann Bisseck sustained a thigh strain in the Supercoppa final, joining Francesco Acerbi on the injury list.

In attack, Joaquin Correa remains unavailable, while midfield anchor Hakan Çalhanoğlu is doubtful due to fitness concerns.

Form

VEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

VEN

Last 5 matches

INT

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement