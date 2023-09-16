How to watch the La Liga match between Valencia and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Mestalla Stadium prepares to play host to a mouth-watering La Liga clash as Valencia lock horns with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Valencia kick-started their campaign with two successive victories against Sevilla and Las Palmas, but shambolic defeats against Osasuna and Alaves in their last two outings have pushed them to the 11th spot in the table.

They have an evident lack of depth in their current squad and pushing for a European spot, which might seem like an unrealistic target. But having finished a record low 16th in their previous campaign, Valencia would be vying to shut the critics in La Liga this season.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have started their campaign in sublime form after what was a disastrous pre-season summer. Having played a game less than the three teams above them, Los Rojiblancos could temporarily leapfrog both Barcelona and Girona to mount some more pressure on arch-rivals and league leaders Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone's men have conceded just a single goal in their opening three fixtures and have bashed 10 in return and would be vying to extend their fine offensive and defensive structure against a team they are unbeaten since 2014.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Valencia vs Atlético kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

Valencia will host Atletico Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT.

How to watch Valencia vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available for the viewers to stream on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Valencia have just three absentees before they cross swords against Atletico Madrid and would be vying to operate with the same eleven after a narrow defeat last time out. Gabriel Paulista, Samu Castillejo, and Alberto Mari are unavailable due to their respective injuries but Baraja would want to start with an unchanged eleven despite the setbacks.

Sergi Canos could be given an opportunity up front with Valencia struggling to find the back of the net in their previous games.

Valencia Predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Gaya; Correia, Guerra, Pepelu, Canos; Almeida, Duro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Mosquera, Gaya, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Almeida, Guerra, Amallah Forwards: Lopez, Canos, Perez, Duro, Yaremchuck

Atlético team news

Diego Simeone has a long catalogue of injury issues to deal with but the Spanish heavyweights have looked scintillating despite their absentees.

Forwards Vitolo, Memphis Depay, and Samuel Lino are nursing injuries and are touted to sit out of their side's visit to Valencia. Belgian international Yannick Carrasco finally made the switch to Saudi Arabia and Simeone would want to see Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann produce the goods on Saturday.

Defensive duo of Jose Gimenez and Reinildo are also sidelined with the former recovering from a knee injury. In the absence of Spanish veteran Koke from Atletico's engine room, another Spaniard Marcos Llorente would be looking to dictate the game for Los Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Saul; De Paul, Barrios, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata



Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Mandava, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Saul, Barrios, Lemar Forwards: Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Head-to-Head Record

Atletico Madrid have won four games against the home side in their previous five fixtures and the two sides have drawn one.

Date Match Competition 19 March 2023 Atletico 3-0 Valencia La Liga 30 August 2022 Valencia 0-1 Atletico La Liga 23 January 2022 Atletico 3-2 Valencia La Liga 7 November 2021 Atletico 3-3 Valencia La Liga 25 January 2021 Atletico 3-1 Valencia La Liga

Useful links