How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between USA and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group E sides USMNT U17 and Burkina Faso U17 face off as the former looks to continue their winning momentum and the latter aims to avoid an early exit from the FIFA U17 World Cup.

USMNT U17 brushed aside South Korea in their opening World Cup clash as they beat them 3-1 putting them behind group leaders France on goal difference. Nimfasha Berchimas bagged himself a brace as Cruz Medina also opened his tally with a strike to give USMNT the lead after Kim Myung-Jun's equaliser. A win here could see them march through the knockout stages and set up a fiesty encounter with France in the last matchday.

On the other hand, Burkina Faso U17 faced a heavy defeat in their opening encounter as France U17 thumped them 3-0. Two penalties late in the second-half discounted Burkina Faso's resilient outing against a formidable opposition. A similar daunting display could see the USMNT succumb under pressure if Burkina Faso have the legs to weave themselves a fairytale.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

USMNT U17 and Burkina Faso U17 will face each other at the Jakarta International Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch USA vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams

The U17 World Cup match between USMNT and Burkina Faso will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, and UNIVERSO.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Nimfasha Berchimas wrapped up all the headlines after scoring two quality goals in the opening match against South Korea and he'll once again look to find the back of the net alongside Cruz Medina who has been USA's most influential cog in recent times.

USMNT U17 Predicted Lineup: Beaudry; Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins; Corcoran, Soma, Medina; Berchimas, Figueroa, Burton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beaudry, Ferre, Campagnolo Defenders: Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins, Banks, Harangi Midfielders: Corcoran, Soma, Medina, Habroune, Morales, Rudisill Forwards: Berchimas, Burton, Vazquez, Miller, Figueroa, Jamison

Burkina Faso team news

Manager Brahim Traore is touted to give his side another chance and not making any changes in a tough encounter.

Burkina Faso kept France U17 at bay in the first-half with a dominant defensive display which could give the former confidence in their second game against the USMNT.

Centre-forward Souleymane Alio has two goals to his name for his country as he'll be vying to add to his tally if they have to keep their semi-final hopes alive in a tough group for them.

Burkina Faso U17 predicted XI: M. Traore; J. Traore, F. Traore, Yameogo, L. Traore; Ouedraogo, Ouattara; Bougama, Camara, Sore; Alio

Position Players Goalkeepers: M. Traore, Compaore, A. Traore Defenders: J. Traore, F. Traore, Yameogo, L. Traore, H. Traore, Sokondou, Sambare Midfielders: Ouedraogo, Ouattara, Camara, Bah, Pouabizan Forwards: Bougama, Sore, Alio, A. Camara, O. Camara, Diarra

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

Useful links