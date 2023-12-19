Urawa Reds vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup semi-final

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Urawa and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds face the 2022/23 UCL champions Manchester City in a dazzling semi-final contest in the 2023 FIFAClub World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Urawa Red Diamonds dumped Mexican outfit Leon out of the competition on the back of a solitary goal from Alex Schalk in the second-half setting up a tie with Manchester City in the semi-final.

The Cityzens play their first fixture in the 2023 Club World Cup as they earned a direct entry to the semi-finals where they'll face their Japanese rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Urawa vs Man City kick-off time

Date: December 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

Urawa Red Diamonds and Manchester City will face off at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah Saudi Arabia with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Urawa vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The Club World Cup semi-final between Urawa Red Diamonds and Manchester City will not be available to watch in the US but can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Urawa team news

Despite their victory against Leon, the Japanese side lost some crucial names from their eleven with the trio of Takahiro Sekine, Tomoaki Okubo, and Takahiro Akimoto all ruled out for the clash against Manchester City.

Alex Schalk would be vying to replace Okubo in the eleven after the Dutch forward thundered the winner in their previous round while Hiroki Sakai will displace Sekine after the former healed from his knee injury recently.

Urawa Red Diamonds predicted XI: Nishikawa; Sakai, Scholz, Hoibraten, Ogiwara; Iwao, Ito; Schalk, Yasui, Koizumi; Kante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nishikawa, Niekawa, Yoshida Defenders: Iwanami, Hoibraten, Ogiwara, Scholz, Ohata Midfielders: Ito, Koizumi, Nakjima, Sekine, Akimoto, Iwao, Okubo, Shibato, Yasui, Panya Forwards: Linssen, Kante, Schalk, Takahashi, Koroki

Man City team news

The biggest source of happiness for Manchester City this week would be the return of their superstar Kevin De Bruyne with the veteran touted to return to the matchday squad ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final fixture. The Belgian midfielder missed a majority of the campaign due to a hamstring concern but he'll be vying to get minutes with City in dire need of his services in midfield.

Stefan Ortega would be gearing up for a start in the eleven ahead of Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson with Pep Guardiola usually rotating between his two goalkeepers.

Erling Haaland (foot) and Jeremy Doku (muscle) are two crucial absentees for the fixture with the duo not featuring in the stalemate against Crystal Palace. While the trio is listed in the squad for their visit to the Middle East, Guardiola could refrain from giving them any minutes and rest them from the knockout fixture.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gomez; Nunes, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Grealish, De Bruyne Forwards: Alvarez, Bobb, Grealish, Foden, Haaland, Doku

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

Useful links