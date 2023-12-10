Tottenham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United face off in the Premier League with both sides vying to shake off their respective mid-week defeats.

Spurs' scintillating start to the Premier League campaign has taken a shocking u-turn with the heavyweights losing a record fifth game after scoring first this season. Winless in their previous five games, Ange Postecoglou's men have just one point to show from the available 15, coming from their visit to Etihad.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster of a campaign. Eddie Howe's men defeated Manchester United in an outstanding showing at St. James Park but followed up the fixture with a shambolic 3-0 defeat against a relegation-threatened Everton.

Tottenham vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Newcastle United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Spurs remain without the services of Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ashley Phillips (ankle), Eric Dier (groin) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle).

Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are nursing knee injuries while James Maddison missed out from Spurs' engine room once again due to his ankle issue.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Richarlison; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe's matchday squad has numerous absentees with the likes of Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Joe Willock (calf), Sean Longstaff (ankle), Harvey Barnes (toe), Matt Targett (thigh), Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson (back) and Javi Manquillo (groin) all missing out.

Nick Pope picked up an injury against the Red Devils sidelining the custodian with Martin Dubravka to start between the sticks.

Sandro Tonali is another absentee with the Italian midfielder currently suspended from football.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Apr 2023 Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham Premier League 23 Oct 2022 Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle Premier League 3 Apr 2022 Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle Premier League 17 Oct 2021 Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham Premier League 4 Apr 2021 Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham Premier League

