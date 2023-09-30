Toronto vs Cincinnati: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news

Toronto FC welcome a new era at the club with John Herdman touted to take charge of the club for his first official game on Saturday. Sitting at the foot of the table after 30 games, a managerial change was expected at the club as they look to revamp their performances under Herdman.

Toronto are on a losing streak extending to 3 games in the MLS and the club are without a win in 12 out of 13 games in all competitions and Herdman would be vying to stir a change at the club in the last days before their season comes to a disastrous end.

Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati FC were one of the maiden sides to march into the Final Series this season and they'll be looking to end the MLS campaign on a high during their visit to the BMO Field. A point on Saturday could ensure that Cincinnati clinch the MLS Supporter's Shield due to their scintillating performances this season.

From being a team shrouded by a shambolic outings to turning themselves into title contenders, Cincinnati FC's clinical showings have helped them scale up the MLS table. Two away victories in their two away fixtures could also see them set a new MLS record with 7 victories on the road in a single season by a club.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toronto vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

The two sides will lock horns at Toronto's home, BMO Field with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

How to watch Toronto vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

Herdman has numerous issues to deal with in his initial days in charge of the club. Former Napoli veteran Lorenzo Insigne is sidelined because of lower body issue alongside teammates Adama Diamonde, Cassius Mailula, Brandon Servania, and Cristian Gutierrez who are also suffering from similar injuries to Insigne.

Toronto Predicted XI: Romero; Franklin, Mabika, Rosted, Marshall-Rutty; Bradley, Coello; Osorio, Vazquez, Kerr; Bernardeschi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Romero, Gavran Defenders: Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Petretta, Antonoglou, Franklin, Marshall-Rutty Midfielders: Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Bradley, Blessing, Vazquez Forwards: Bernardeschi, Kerr, Owusu, Mbongue, Sapong

Cincinnati team news

The league leaders have just two injury concerns with Arquimides Ordonez and Stiven Jimenez out injured because of leg issues.

Without a doubt, Luciano Acosta would be the player to watch out for the visitors having scored 15 goals this season alongside his 9 assists. Touted to become the League MVP, Acosta got a goal and assist in the same game for the sixth time in the calendar year.

Cincinnati Predicted XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Mosquera, Gaddis; Arias, Nwobodo, Kubo, Barreal; Acosta; Boupendza, Badji



Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Walters, Louro, Kann Defenders: Mosquero, Miazga, Hagglund, Murphy, Akpunonu, Aghedo, Arias, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey Midfielders: Anguolo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Santos, Boupendza, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Cincinnati have won four times against the Canadian side with Toronto winning just once in the previous five encounters between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 22 June 2023 Cincinnati 3-0 Toronto MLS 5 May 2022 Cincinnati 2-0 Toronto MLS 1 May 2022 Toronto 1-2 Cincinnati MLS 30 September 2021 Toronto 3-2 Cincinnati MLS 12 September 2021 Cincinnati 2-0 Toronto MLS

