Toronto vs Cincinnati: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

Toronto FC welcome a new era at the club with John Herdman touted to take charge of the club for his first official game on Saturday. Sitting at the foot of the table after 30 games, a managerial change was expected at the club as they look to revamp their performances under Herdman.
Toronto are on a losing streak extending to 3 games in the MLS and the club are without a win in 12 out of 13 games in all competitions and Herdman would be vying to stir a change at the club in the last days before their season comes to a disastrous end.
Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati FC were one of the maiden sides to march into the Final Series this season and they'll be looking to end the MLS campaign on a high during their visit to the BMO Field. A point on Saturday could ensure that Cincinnati clinch the MLS Supporter's Shield due to their scintillating performances this season.
From being a team shrouded by a shambolic outings to turning themselves into title contenders, Cincinnati FC's clinical showings have helped them scale up the MLS table. Two away victories in their two away fixtures could also see them set a new MLS record with 7 victories on the road in a single season by a club.
Toronto vs Cincinnati kick-off time
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Field
The two sides will lock horns at Toronto's home, BMO Field with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.
How to watch Toronto vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Toronto team news
Herdman has numerous issues to deal with in his initial days in charge of the club. Former Napoli veteran Lorenzo Insigne is sidelined because of lower body issue alongside teammates Adama Diamonde, Cassius Mailula, Brandon Servania, and Cristian Gutierrez who are also suffering from similar injuries to Insigne.
Toronto Predicted XI: Romero; Franklin, Mabika, Rosted, Marshall-Rutty; Bradley, Coello; Osorio, Vazquez, Kerr; Bernardeschi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ranjitsingh, Romero, Gavran
|Defenders:
|Rosted, Mabika, O'Neill, Petretta, Antonoglou, Franklin, Marshall-Rutty
|Midfielders:
|Ibarra, Coello, Osorio, Bradley, Blessing, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Bernardeschi, Kerr, Owusu, Mbongue, Sapong
Cincinnati team news
The league leaders have just two injury concerns with Arquimides Ordonez and Stiven Jimenez out injured because of leg issues.
Without a doubt, Luciano Acosta would be the player to watch out for the visitors having scored 15 goals this season alongside his 9 assists. Touted to become the League MVP, Acosta got a goal and assist in the same game for the sixth time in the calendar year.
Cincinnati Predicted XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Mosquera, Gaddis; Arias, Nwobodo, Kubo, Barreal; Acosta; Boupendza, Badji
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Walters, Louro, Kann
|Defenders:
|Mosquero, Miazga, Hagglund, Murphy, Akpunonu, Aghedo, Arias, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey
|Midfielders:
|Anguolo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela
|Forwards:
|Barreal, Vazquez, Santos, Boupendza, Badji
Head-to-Head Record
Cincinnati have won four times against the Canadian side with Toronto winning just once in the previous five encounters between the two sides.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22 June 2023
|Cincinnati 3-0 Toronto
|MLS
|5 May 2022
|Cincinnati 2-0 Toronto
|MLS
|1 May 2022
|Toronto 1-2 Cincinnati
|MLS
|30 September 2021
|Toronto 3-2 Cincinnati
|MLS
|12 September 2021
|Cincinnati 2-0 Toronto
|MLS