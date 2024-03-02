Toluca vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Tigres UANL side will look to continue their winning streak as they square off against Toluca who are enjoying a winning spree of their own in the Liga MX.

Toluca will enter this contest on the back of two successive victories against Club Tijuana and Santos Laguna respectively. The Diablos Rojos can leapfrog the visitors in the Liga MX table with a victory in their backyard and continue their winning run.

Tigres UANL, on the other hand, have two victories and two draws in their previous five games as they'll be looking to head towards the summit of the table with all three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez

Toluca and Tigres will square off at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on March 2, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to stream on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Paraguayan forward Robert Morales is in the medical room for Toluca because of a head injury as the striker remains unavailable for selection.

The other injury-absentees for Toluca include Isaias Violante as the Mexican winger is recovering from a leg injury.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Tigres team news

David Ayala is nursing a knee injury and is doubtful for the clash while Guido Pizarro was the latest addition to the treatment room after he picked up a knee injury after their win against Santos Laguna.

Andre-Pierre Gignac has netted 11 goals this term and the French forward will be vying to add to his tally when he faces Toluca.

Tigres predicted XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Oct 2023 Tigres 2-2 Toluca Liga MX Apertura 14 May 2023 Toluca 3-1 Tigres Liga MX Clausura Playoff 12 May 2023 Tigres 4-1 Toluca Liga MX Clausura Playoff 2 Apr 2023 Toluca 3-2 Tigres Liga MX Clausura 8 Sept 2022 Tigres 3-1 Toluca Liga MX Apertura

Useful links