Tolima look to continue their winning streak when they host fifth-placed Millonarios in the Primera A at the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro.
Tolima have six points in the league from their three games as they have followed up their opening-day defeat with back-to-back wins in the domestic competition.
Millonarios, on the other hand, are on the streak of two successive stalemates after their win against Junior on the first matchday. A win here for the visitors could see them leapfrog their opposition in the table and go as high as the top of the table.
Tolima vs Millonarios kick-off time
|Date:
|February 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro
Tolima will welcome Millonarios to the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro on February 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Tolima vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Tolima team news
Backup shot-stopper Juan Camilo Chaverra is the solitary player unavailable for Tolima with the Colombian goalkeeper suffering from a meniscus injury.
Yeison Guzman has three goals in the league in three games and he could be the difference for Tolima against Millonarios.
Tolima predicted XI: Volpi; Hurtado, Quinones, Haydar, Hernandez; Nieto, Mosquero; Lucumi, Guzman, Castro; Gil
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, Cuesta
|Defenders:
|Haydar, Torres, Ju. Quinones, A. Angulo, Mera, Jh. Quinones, Hernandez, J. Angulo, Hurtado, Riascos, Rosales
|Midfielders:
|Rovira, Mosquera, Trujillo, Esparragoza, Nieto, Guzman, Sosa, Garcia
|Forwards:
|Castro, Bone, Lucumi, Perez, Miranda, Herazo, Gil, Gonzalez, Fuentes, Carabali
Millonarios team news
The visitors have two big injury concerns with Millonarios set to field an eleven without Jader Valencia and Diego Abadia with the duo healing from their respective ACL problems.
Millonarios predicted XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Montero, Novoa, Romero
|Defenders:
|Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales
|Midfielders:
|Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|8 Aug 2023
|Millonarios 1-0 Tolima
|Primera A Clausura
|30 Mar 2023
|Tolima 1-1 Millonarios
|Primera A Apertura
|23 Oct 2022
|Tolima 1-0 Millonarios
|Primera A Clausura
|9 May 2022
|Millonarios 0-0 Tolima
|Primera A Apertura
|10 Dec 2021
|Millonarios 1-1 Tolima
|Primera A Clausura Playoffs