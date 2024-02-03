How to watch the Primera A match between Tolima and Millonarios, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tolima look to continue their winning streak when they host fifth-placed Millonarios in the Primera A at the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro.

Tolima have six points in the league from their three games as they have followed up their opening-day defeat with back-to-back wins in the domestic competition.

Millonarios, on the other hand, are on the streak of two successive stalemates after their win against Junior on the first matchday. A win here for the visitors could see them leapfrog their opposition in the table and go as high as the top of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tolima vs Millonarios kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro

Tolima will welcome Millonarios to the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro on February 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tolima vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tolima team news

Backup shot-stopper Juan Camilo Chaverra is the solitary player unavailable for Tolima with the Colombian goalkeeper suffering from a meniscus injury.

Yeison Guzman has three goals in the league in three games and he could be the difference for Tolima against Millonarios.

Tolima predicted XI: Volpi; Hurtado, Quinones, Haydar, Hernandez; Nieto, Mosquero; Lucumi, Guzman, Castro; Gil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, Cuesta Defenders: Haydar, Torres, Ju. Quinones, A. Angulo, Mera, Jh. Quinones, Hernandez, J. Angulo, Hurtado, Riascos, Rosales Midfielders: Rovira, Mosquera, Trujillo, Esparragoza, Nieto, Guzman, Sosa, Garcia Forwards: Castro, Bone, Lucumi, Perez, Miranda, Herazo, Gil, Gonzalez, Fuentes, Carabali

Millonarios team news

The visitors have two big injury concerns with Millonarios set to field an eleven without Jader Valencia and Diego Abadia with the duo healing from their respective ACL problems.

Millonarios predicted XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Aug 2023 Millonarios 1-0 Tolima Primera A Clausura 30 Mar 2023 Tolima 1-1 Millonarios Primera A Apertura 23 Oct 2022 Tolima 1-0 Millonarios Primera A Clausura 9 May 2022 Millonarios 0-0 Tolima Primera A Apertura 10 Dec 2021 Millonarios 1-1 Tolima Primera A Clausura Playoffs

Useful links