Tijuana vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides with opposite form lock horns in the Liga MX as a struggling Club Tijuana side face a high-flying Santos Laguna.

Club Tijuana are yet to register their first victory of the Liga MX Clausura phase with just a handful of games left. The Mexican outfit are on a streak of three successive draws as they are up against a high-flying side at the Estadio Caliente.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, have seemed to brush aside their early struggles having registered three victories on the bounce in the league.

Tijuana vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

Tijuana and Santos Laguna square off at the Estadio Caliente on March 15, 2024 with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Tijuana and Santos Laguna will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Argentine international Lucas Rodriguez is the solitary player ruled out for the hosts with the midfielder nursing a thigh injury.

Christian Rivera bashed three penalties in Tijuana's stalemate against Pumas UNAM as he'll be vying to produce the goods once again in front of goal.

Tijuana predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Gomez, Fernandez; Rivera, Corona, Alvarez, Contreras; Gonzalez Murillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna have multiple injury concerns heading into the clash against Tijuana.

Vladimir Lorona is suffering from a back injury, Hugo Rodriguez is healing from a shoulder injury, Bruno Amione is nursing a knee injury, and Brian Lozano is ruled out due to a knock.

Harold Preciado is currently leading the LIGA MX's goal-scoring charts with 12 strikes as he'll be aiming to register his side on the scoresheet.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia, López Defenders: Campos, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, , Rodríguez, Govea Midfielders: Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Lozano, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega Forwards: Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Oct 2023 Santos Laguna 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 13 Mar 2023 Santos Laguna 3-2 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura 26 Aug 2022 Tijuana 0-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura 14 Mar 2022 Santos Laguna 4-0 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura 11 Sept 2021 Tijuana 2-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura

