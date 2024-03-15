This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Estadio Caliente
Shreyas Rai

Tijuana vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides with opposite form lock horns in the Liga MX as a struggling Club Tijuana side face a high-flying Santos Laguna.

Club Tijuana are yet to register their first victory of the Liga MX Clausura phase with just a handful of games left. The Mexican outfit are on a streak of three successive draws as they are up against a high-flying side at the Estadio Caliente.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, have seemed to brush aside their early struggles having registered three victories on the bounce in the league.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date:March 15, 2024
Kick-off time:11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Caliente

Tijuana and Santos Laguna square off at the Estadio Caliente on March 15, 2024 with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Tijuana and Santos Laguna will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Argentine international Lucas Rodriguez is the solitary player ruled out for the hosts with the midfielder nursing a thigh injury.

Christian Rivera bashed three penalties in Tijuana's stalemate against Pumas UNAM as he'll be vying to produce the goods once again in front of goal.

Tijuana predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Gomez, Fernandez; Rivera, Corona, Alvarez, Contreras; Gonzalez Murillo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
Defenders:Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
Midfielders:Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
Forwards:Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna have multiple injury concerns heading into the clash against Tijuana.

Vladimir Lorona is suffering from a back injury, Hugo Rodriguez is healing from a shoulder injury, Bruno Amione is nursing a knee injury, and Brian Lozano is ruled out due to a knock.

Harold Preciado is currently leading the LIGA MX's goal-scoring charts with 12 strikes as he'll be aiming to register his side on the scoresheet.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Preciado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia, López
Defenders:Campos, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, , Rodríguez, Govea
Midfielders:Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Lozano, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto, Vega
Forwards:Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
5 Oct 2023Santos Laguna 2-1 TijuanaLiga MX Apertura
13 Mar 2023Santos Laguna 3-2 TijuanaLiga MX Clausura
26 Aug 2022Tijuana 0-2 Santos LagunaLiga MX Apertura
14 Mar 2022Santos Laguna 4-0 TijuanaLiga MX Clausura
11 Sept 2021Tijuana 2-1 Santos LagunaLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

