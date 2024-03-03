This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Estadio Caliente
Shreyas Rai

Tijuana vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Tijuana side will welcome a mid-table Leon outfit at the Estadio Caliente with both sides vying to garner all three points from this intriguing Liga MX contest.
Club Tijuana are winless in their previous five games with two defeats and three draws as they are hovering around the bottom of the table.
Leon, on the other hand, are clinching on to their final series play-off spots having accumulated two wins in their previous three games as they aim to continue this run in Liga MX and qualify for the next round.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Leon kick-off time

Date:March 3, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will host Leon at the Estadio Caliente on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The match will be available on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana were bolstered by the return of Diego Barbosa from his long-term injury layoff but the defender also couldn't save his side from their shambolic run of form as Club Tijuana hope to see all three departments fire and help revive themselves.

The injury concerns for Tijuana include Rafael Fernandez (leg), Lucas Rodriguez (thigh), and Efrain Alvarez (ACL).

Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
Defenders:Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
Midfielders:Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
Forwards:Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Leon team news

Leon have three crucial players missing out as Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Alfonso Blanco are confined to the treatment room due to their respective knocks.

Alan Medina Silva was handed the marching orders in their victory against San Luis as the midfielder will have to sit out of this fixture.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cota, Blanco
Defenders:Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra
Forwards:Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
24 Sept 2023Leon 1-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura
22 Apr 2023Tijuana 0-0 Leon Liga MX Clausura
3 Oct 2022Leon 2-2 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura
16 Jan 2022Tijuana 1-1 LeonLiga MX Clausura
1 Aug 2021Leon 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura

Useful links

