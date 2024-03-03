Tijuana vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A struggling Tijuana side will welcome a mid-table Leon outfit at the Estadio Caliente with both sides vying to garner all three points from this intriguing Liga MX contest.
Club Tijuana are winless in their previous five games with two defeats and three draws as they are hovering around the bottom of the table.
Leon, on the other hand, are clinching on to their final series play-off spots having accumulated two wins in their previous three games as they aim to continue this run in Liga MX and qualify for the next round.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tijuana vs Leon kick-off time
|Date:
|March 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Caliente
Tijuana will host Leon at the Estadio Caliente on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Tijuana vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
Tijuana were bolstered by the return of Diego Barbosa from his long-term injury layoff but the defender also couldn't save his side from their shambolic run of form as Club Tijuana hope to see all three departments fire and help revive themselves.
The injury concerns for Tijuana include Rafael Fernandez (leg), Lucas Rodriguez (thigh), and Efrain Alvarez (ACL).
Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
|Defenders:
|Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
|Midfielders:
|Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini
Leon team news
Leon have three crucial players missing out as Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Alfonso Blanco are confined to the treatment room due to their respective knocks.
Alan Medina Silva was handed the marching orders in their victory against San Luis as the midfielder will have to sit out of this fixture.
Leon predicted XI: Cota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra
|Forwards:
|Vinas, Alvarado, Leon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24 Sept 2023
|Leon 1-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX Apertura
|22 Apr 2023
|Tijuana 0-0 Leon
|Liga MX Clausura
|3 Oct 2022
|Leon 2-2 Tijuana
|Liga MX Apertura
|16 Jan 2022
|Tijuana 1-1 Leon
|Liga MX Clausura
|1 Aug 2021
|Leon 2-1 Tijuana
|Liga MX Apertura