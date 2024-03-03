Tijuana vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Tijuana side will welcome a mid-table Leon outfit at the Estadio Caliente with both sides vying to garner all three points from this intriguing Liga MX contest.

Club Tijuana are winless in their previous five games with two defeats and three draws as they are hovering around the bottom of the table.

Leon, on the other hand, are clinching on to their final series play-off spots having accumulated two wins in their previous three games as they aim to continue this run in Liga MX and qualify for the next round.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Leon kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 0:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente



Tijuana will host Leon at the Estadio Caliente on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Tijuana vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana were bolstered by the return of Diego Barbosa from his long-term injury layoff but the defender also couldn't save his side from their shambolic run of form as Club Tijuana hope to see all three departments fire and help revive themselves.

The injury concerns for Tijuana include Rafael Fernandez (leg), Lucas Rodriguez (thigh), and Efrain Alvarez (ACL).

Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Leon team news

Leon have three crucial players missing out as Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Alfonso Blanco are confined to the treatment room due to their respective knocks.

Alan Medina Silva was handed the marching orders in their victory against San Luis as the midfielder will have to sit out of this fixture.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra Forwards: Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Sept 2023 Leon 1-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 22 Apr 2023 Tijuana 0-0 Leon Liga MX Clausura 3 Oct 2022 Leon 2-2 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 16 Jan 2022 Tijuana 1-1 Leon Liga MX Clausura 1 Aug 2021 Leon 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura

Useful links