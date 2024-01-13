Tijuana vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Apertura winners Club America will kick off their Liga MX Clausura phase with a visit to the Estadio Caliente as they lock horns with Club Tijuana.
Tijuana wrapped up their first phase with back-to-back defeats against Club America and Pachuca as they finished 13th in the Liga MX Apertura table. With the Clausura phase putting each side back at the starting line, the home side would be vying for revenge after their shambolic 3-0 defeat against Club America in November.
Club America, on the other hand, were crowned the much-deserving champions of Mexico as they thumped Tigers UNAL 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged final. After a stalemate in the first leg, Club America thundered three goals with a reply as they were crowned champions for just the second time in their history.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tijuana vs CF America kick-off time
|Date:
|January 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Caliente
Tijuana will host Club America at the illustrious Estadio Caliente with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US
How to watch Tijuana vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
The home side are also free from injuries with all players available for selection.
Carlos Gonzalez has been scintillating in front of goal for Tijuana scoring nine goals in 16 games and will be looking to take his tally to double digits against a strong side.
Tijuana predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Inzunza, Diaz, Mejia; Rivera, Madrigal; Blanco, Castaneda, Rodriguez; Gonzalez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
|Defenders:
|Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
|Midfielders:
|Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini
CF America team news
The Mexican heavyweights don't have any massive injury concerns and could field a strong eleven against Tijuana.
Julian Quinones, Diego Valdes, and Jonathan Rodriguez have been in sublime nick in front of goal having netted six goals a piece and the trio could prove to be a headache once again for the home side.
CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5 Nov 2023
|CF America 3-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX Apertura
|20 Feb 2023
|CF America 2-1 Tijuana
|Liga MX Clausura
|24 July 2022
|Tijuana 2-0 CF America
|Liga MX Apertura
|16 Apr 2022
|Tijuana 1-3 CF America
|Liga MX Clausura
|23 Aug 2021
|CF America 2-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX Apertura