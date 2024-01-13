Tijuana vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Apertura winners Club America will kick off their Liga MX Clausura phase with a visit to the Estadio Caliente as they lock horns with Club Tijuana.

Tijuana wrapped up their first phase with back-to-back defeats against Club America and Pachuca as they finished 13th in the Liga MX Apertura table. With the Clausura phase putting each side back at the starting line, the home side would be vying for revenge after their shambolic 3-0 defeat against Club America in November.

Club America, on the other hand, were crowned the much-deserving champions of Mexico as they thumped Tigers UNAL 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged final. After a stalemate in the first leg, Club America thundered three goals with a reply as they were crowned champions for just the second time in their history.

Tijuana vs CF America kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will host Club America at the illustrious Estadio Caliente with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US

How to watch Tijuana vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The home side are also free from injuries with all players available for selection.

Carlos Gonzalez has been scintillating in front of goal for Tijuana scoring nine goals in 16 games and will be looking to take his tally to double digits against a strong side.

Tijuana predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Inzunza, Diaz, Mejia; Rivera, Madrigal; Blanco, Castaneda, Rodriguez; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

CF America team news

The Mexican heavyweights don't have any massive injury concerns and could field a strong eleven against Tijuana.

Julian Quinones, Diego Valdes, and Jonathan Rodriguez have been in sublime nick in front of goal having netted six goals a piece and the trio could prove to be a headache once again for the home side.

CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Nov 2023 CF America 3-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 20 Feb 2023 CF America 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura 24 July 2022 Tijuana 2-0 CF America Liga MX Apertura 16 Apr 2022 Tijuana 1-3 CF America Liga MX Clausura 23 Aug 2021 CF America 2-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura

