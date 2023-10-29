This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tijuana vs Atlas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Shreyas Rai
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Caliente
team-logo
Carlos González Tijuana Apertura 2023Getty
Tijuana vs AtlasTijuanaAtlasLiga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Tijuana and Atlas cross swords in an intriguing Liga MX fixture as both teams look to keep their hopes of making it through to the Final Series alive.

Tijuana are currently in the 10th spot in the table after 13 games and despite accumulating just 17 points, the Mexican outfit occupies the last play-offs spot for the Final Series. Winless in their previous two games, the Xolos will look to end their wretched streak against Atlas and climb as high as the seventh spot with all three points on Sunday.

Atlas, on the other hand, are just two spots behind their rivals with a single point separating them and the home side. Their form off late might be a massive concern for Benjamin Mora. Los Rojinegros have just one point to show from their previous four games but a win on the road could see them leap into the Final Series play off spot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Atlas kick-off time

Date:October 29, 2023
Kick-off time:11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will host Atlas at the Estadio Caliente with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT.

How to watch Tijuana vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

TUDNWatch here
fuboTVWatch here

The match will be available to stream on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana will be without the services of defensive midfielder Christian Rivera who was shown the red card in their clash against Queretaro.

Carlos Gonzalez is the club's highest goalscorer this season with eight strikes to his name and could shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for his side alongside Fernando Madrigal and Alejandro Martinez who have three and two goals, respectively.

Tijuana Predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Vega; Armenta; Blanco, Madrigal, Rodriguez, Martinez; Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
Defenders:Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra
Midfielders:Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
Forwards:Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Atlas team news

Atlas will once again be without their suspended captain Aldo Rocha after the Mexican international was given the marching orders late in the clash against Mazatlan after he picked up his second yellow card of the game.

Edyairth Ortega is another absentee for the Mexican side after being given a doping ban suspending him from playing football.

Atlas' forward battery of Juan Zapata and Jordy Caicedo have four goals a piece and could create problems in the opposing defense.

Atlas Predicted XI: Vargas; Abella, Robles, Nervo, Reyes; Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata; Aguirre, Caicedo, Guzman

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernandez
Defenders:Nervo, Santamaria, Aguirre, Robels, Reyes, Lozano, Abella, Dominguez
Midfielders:Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez
Forwards:Lozano, Garcia, Solari, Caicedo, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo

Head-to-Head Record

This the head-to-head record of the previous five encounters played between Tijuana and Atlas.

DateMatchCompetition
4 Mar 2023Tijuana 1-1 AtlasLiga MX
27 July 2022Atlas 1-2 TijuanaLiga MX
26 Feb 2022Tijuana 2-0 AtlasLiga MX
29 Oct 2021Atlas 0-2 TijuanaLiga MX
4 Apr 2021Atlas 1-0 TijuanaLiga MX

