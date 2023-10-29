Tijuana vs Atlas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Tijuana and Atlas cross swords in an intriguing Liga MX fixture as both teams look to keep their hopes of making it through to the Final Series alive.

Tijuana are currently in the 10th spot in the table after 13 games and despite accumulating just 17 points, the Mexican outfit occupies the last play-offs spot for the Final Series. Winless in their previous two games, the Xolos will look to end their wretched streak against Atlas and climb as high as the seventh spot with all three points on Sunday.

Atlas, on the other hand, are just two spots behind their rivals with a single point separating them and the home side. Their form off late might be a massive concern for Benjamin Mora. Los Rojinegros have just one point to show from their previous four games but a win on the road could see them leap into the Final Series play off spot.

Tijuana vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Caliente

Tijuana will host Atlas at the Estadio Caliente with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT.

How to watch Tijuana vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana will be without the services of defensive midfielder Christian Rivera who was shown the red card in their clash against Queretaro.

Carlos Gonzalez is the club's highest goalscorer this season with eight strikes to his name and could shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for his side alongside Fernando Madrigal and Alejandro Martinez who have three and two goals, respectively.

Tijuana Predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Vega; Armenta; Blanco, Madrigal, Rodriguez, Martinez; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Atlas team news

Atlas will once again be without their suspended captain Aldo Rocha after the Mexican international was given the marching orders late in the clash against Mazatlan after he picked up his second yellow card of the game.

Edyairth Ortega is another absentee for the Mexican side after being given a doping ban suspending him from playing football.

Atlas' forward battery of Juan Zapata and Jordy Caicedo have four goals a piece and could create problems in the opposing defense.

Atlas Predicted XI: Vargas; Abella, Robles, Nervo, Reyes; Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata; Aguirre, Caicedo, Guzman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez Defenders: Nervo, Santamaria, Aguirre, Robels, Reyes, Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez Forwards: Lozano, Garcia, Solari, Caicedo, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo

Head-to-Head Record

This the head-to-head record of the previous five encounters played between Tijuana and Atlas.

Date Match Competition 4 Mar 2023 Tijuana 1-1 Atlas Liga MX 27 July 2022 Atlas 1-2 Tijuana Liga MX 26 Feb 2022 Tijuana 2-0 Atlas Liga MX 29 Oct 2021 Atlas 0-2 Tijuana Liga MX 4 Apr 2021 Atlas 1-0 Tijuana Liga MX

