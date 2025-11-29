+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoTigres
Estadio Universitario/El Volcan
team-logoTijuana
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Tigres vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will host Tijuana on Saturday at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo for a Liga MX quarter-final match. 

Tigres stand strong in the league with 10 wins, 6 draws, and 2 losses, averaging 2 points per game, while Tijuana has 8 wins, 6 draws, and 5 losses, averaging 1.58 points per game. Tigres have been dominant at home with a potent attack scoring 35 goals this season, but Tijuana recently secured a 3-0 away win over Tigres, adding intensity to the upcoming second leg matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

TelemundoWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, FOX, DirecTV, Peacock and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Tijuana kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura Playoff
Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo, with kick-off at 10.10 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Tigres vs Tijuana lineups

TigresHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTIJ
1
N. Guzman
23
Romulo
14
J. Garza
27
J. Angulo
3
M. Farfan
8
F. Gorriaran
11
J. Brunetta
16
D. Lainez
10
A. Gignac
7
A. Correa
9
N. Ibanez
2
A. Rodriguez
12
J. Porozo
4
U. Bilbao
3
R. Fernandez
16
J. Vega
8
I. Tona
6
J. Gomez
27
D. Blanco
19
G. Mora
17
R. Arciga
21
M. Daoudi

4-2-3-1

TIJAway team crest

TIG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Pizarro

TIJ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Abreu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Tigres are coming off a rare 0-3 loss to Tijuana but overall have shown impressive form.

Key players include experienced attackers and a mid-season return for Andre-Pierre Gignac. The team’s ability to recover and assert control at home will be critical.

Tijuana team news

Tijuana has demonstrated resilience and good offensive output, scoring seven goals and conceding four in recent matches. Their confident away performance over Tigres will boost morale.

Injury and suspension updates have been minimal, allowing them to field a strong starting lineup focused on tactical discipline and counter-attacking.

Form

TIG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TIJ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TIG

Last 5 matches

TIJ

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

13

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

