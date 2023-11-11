This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

Shreyas Rai
Liga MX
Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León
How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and América, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigers UANL welcome 2023/24 Liga MX leaders Club America in the last matchday of the Apertura phase.

Tigres UANL have made a massive improvement from their 2022/23 Apertura campaign with the Mexican side touted to finish in the top-4 of the table. With 29 points from 16 games, Tigres would be vying to win their last encounter and earn themselves a podium finish but a draw and a loss after two consecutive wins could be a point of concern for the home side.

Club America have once again finished at the summit in the first phase like the previous year. Having accumulated a point more than last year, Club America can finish the season with 42 points with a victory on the road. They have lost just one game in the whole initial phase and since their 1-1 draw against Toluca, the visitors have won seven consecutive encounters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs América kick-off time

Date:November 11, 2023
Kick-off time:10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León

Tigres UANL will host Club America at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León with kick-off at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US

How to watch Tigres vs América online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The Liga MX encounter will be available to stream on Fubo TV, Univision, and TUDN. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

The home side are still without their shot-stopper Miguel Ortega who picked up a shoulder injury. David Ayala and Rafael Carioca are the other two names ruled out of the fixture against the Liga MX leaders.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez
Defenders:Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

América team news

Club America will once again bank on star forward Henry Martin to lead the line and leapfrog Nicolas Ibanez as Liga MX's top scorer.

Defender Nestor Araujo and Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes are on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Castillo, Chavez; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Suarez, Rodriguez; Martin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12 Mar 2023Tigres 0-2 AmericaLiga MX
4 Sept 2022America 2-1 TigresLiga MX
24 Apr 2022Tigres 0-2 AmericaLiga MX
24 Mar 2022America 1-2 TigresClub Friendlies
24 Oct 2021America 1-0 TigresLiga MX

