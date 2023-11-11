How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and América, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigers UANL welcome 2023/24 Liga MX leaders Club America in the last matchday of the Apertura phase.

Tigres UANL have made a massive improvement from their 2022/23 Apertura campaign with the Mexican side touted to finish in the top-4 of the table. With 29 points from 16 games, Tigres would be vying to win their last encounter and earn themselves a podium finish but a draw and a loss after two consecutive wins could be a point of concern for the home side.

Club America have once again finished at the summit in the first phase like the previous year. Having accumulated a point more than last year, Club America can finish the season with 42 points with a victory on the road. They have lost just one game in the whole initial phase and since their 1-1 draw against Toluca, the visitors have won seven consecutive encounters.

Tigres vs América kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León

How to watch Tigres vs América online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter will be available to stream on Fubo TV, Univision, and TUDN. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

The home side are still without their shot-stopper Miguel Ortega who picked up a shoulder injury. David Ayala and Rafael Carioca are the other two names ruled out of the fixture against the Liga MX leaders.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

América team news

Club America will once again bank on star forward Henry Martin to lead the line and leapfrog Nicolas Ibanez as Liga MX's top scorer.

Defender Nestor Araujo and Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes are on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Castillo, Chavez; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Suarez, Rodriguez; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Mar 2023 Tigres 0-2 America Liga MX 4 Sept 2022 America 2-1 Tigres Liga MX 24 Apr 2022 Tigres 0-2 America Liga MX 24 Mar 2022 America 1-2 Tigres Club Friendlies 24 Oct 2021 America 1-0 Tigres Liga MX

